Midday Report: ElectroCore (ECOR) Shares Up on August 2

Today ElectroCore Inc (NASDAQ: ECOR) is trading 9.78% up.

The latest price, as of 11:54:12 est, was $0.66. ElectroCore has climbed $0.0579 so far today.

236,175 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, ElectroCore has a YTD change of 1.65%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About ElectroCore Inc

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

