Midday Report: Ecolab, (ECL) Trades Lower March 10

Today Ecolab, Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is trading 2.99% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:56:09 est, was $159.83. Ecolab, dropped $4.93 in trading today.

418,719 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Ecolab, has moved YTD 29.66%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Ecolab, Inc.

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

