Midday Report: Eastgroup Properties, (EGP) Trades Lower May 5

Today Eastgroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) is trading 3.75% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:58:55 est, was $172.40. Eastgroup Properties, has moved $6.71 so far today.

131,508 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Eastgroup Properties, has moved YTD 20.99%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-26.

About Eastgroup Properties, Inc.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 47 million square feet.

