Midday Report: Eastern (EML) Falls on June 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EML - Market Data & News Trade

Today Eastern Co. (NASDAQ: EML) is trading 5.85% down.

The latest price, as of 11:11:30 est, was $19.96. Eastern dropped $1.24 so far today.

3,489 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Eastern has moved YTD 14.60%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Eastern visit the company profile.

About Eastern Co.

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across three reporting segments -- Industrial Hardware, Security Products and Metal Products -- from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China.

To get more information on Eastern Co. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Eastern Co.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles