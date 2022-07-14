Midday Report: Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Falls on July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESTE - Market Data & News Trade

Earthstone Energy Inc - Class A (NYSE: ESTE) shares have fallen 5.95%, or $0.69 per share, as on 11:54:49 est today. Opening the day at $11.00, 816,501 shares of Earthstone Energy exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $11.23 and $10.75.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 5.94%.

Earthstone Energy expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Earthstone Energy Inc - Class A

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas.

