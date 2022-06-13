Midday Report: DZS (DZSI) Trades Lower June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DZSI - Market Data & News Trade

DZS Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI) has dropped $1.26 (7.08%) and is currently sitting at $16.45, as of 11:54:30 est on June 13.

110,380 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 6.41% over the last 5 days and shares gained 27.78% over the last 30 days.

DZS expects its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

About DZS Inc

DZS Inc. is global leader of mobile transport, broadband access and enterprise networking solutions with more than 20 million products in-service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

