Midday Report: Ducommun (DCO) Falls on April 25

Today Ducommun Inc. (NYSE: DCO) is trading 4.97% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:57:33 est, was $52.56. Ducommun dropped $2.76 over the previous day’s close.

13,055 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ducommun has moved YTD 18.73%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Ducommun Inc.

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

