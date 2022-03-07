Midday Report: Drive Shack (DS) Trades Lower March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ds - Market Data & News Trade

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) shares are down 4.55%, or $0.055 per share, as on 11:57:04 est today. Opening the day at $1.21, 960,233 shares of Drive Shack have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $1.23 and $1.12.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 15.38%.

Drive Shack is set to release earnings on 2022-03-11.

About Drive Shack Inc

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

