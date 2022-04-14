Midday Report: Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Gains on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange PLOW - Market Data & News Trade

Today Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE: PLOW) is trading 1.37% up.

The latest price, as of 12:08:12 est, was $33.94. Douglas Dynamics has climbed $0.46 so far today.

24,685 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Douglas Dynamics has moved YTD 13.35%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Douglas Dynamics visit the company profile.

About Douglas Dynamics Inc

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America's premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

