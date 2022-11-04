Midday Report: Domo (DOMO) Falls on November 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOMO - Market Data & News Trade

Domo Inc. - Class B (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares are down 10.13%, or $1.65 per share, as on 11:53:35 est today. After Opening the Day at $16.47, 180,824 shares of Domo exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $16.63 and $14.60.

Already the company is down 67.16%.

Domo expects its next earnings on 2022-12-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Domo visit the company profile.

About Domo Inc. - Class B

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

