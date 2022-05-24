Midday Report: Docebo (DCBO) Shares Fall for May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DCBO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Docebo Inc (NASDAQ: DCBO) lost 7.51% Tuesday.

As of 11:53:10 est, Docebo sits at $33.50 and has moved $2.72 per share.

Docebo has moved 20.36% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 46.23% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Docebo Inc

Docebo Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Docebo serves customers worldwide.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

