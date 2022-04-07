Midday Report: Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Trades Lower April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DBD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) are down 5.89% Thursday.

As of 11:56:22 est, Diebold Nixdorf sits at $5.63 and has moved $0.35 per share.

Diebold Nixdorf has moved 12.78% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 34.36% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Diebold Nixdorf visit the company profile.

About Diebold Nixdorf Inc

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. Company automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 nancial institutions and top 25 global retailers, Diebold's integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and e ciently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide

To get more information on Diebold Nixdorf Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Diebold Nixdorf Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles