Midday Report: Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Trades Lower May 20

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE: DRH) shares are down 5.55%, or $0.55 per share, as on 11:53:56 est today. Since opening at $10.04, 557,144 shares of Diamondrock Hospitality have traded hands and the stock has moved between $10.24 and $9.36.

Already the company has moved YTD 3.12%.

Diamondrock Hospitality anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Diamondrock Hospitality Co.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

