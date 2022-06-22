Midday Report: Denbury - New (DEN) Shares Fall for June 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DEN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Denbury Inc. - New (NYSE: DEN) is trading 6.26% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:51:36 est, was $62.91. Denbury - New dropped $4.2 so far today.

127,592 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Denbury - New has moved YTD 12.35%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Denbury Inc. - New

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.

