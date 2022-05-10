Midday Report: Delcath Systems (DCTH) Shares Fall for May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DCTH - Market Data & News Trade

Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ: DCTH) shares are down 3.45%, or $0.2 per share, as on 11:19:40 est today. Since opening the day at $5.54, 4,754 shares of Delcath Systems have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $5.83 and $5.54.

Already the company has a YTD change of 25.16%.

Delcath Systems expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Delcath Systems Inc

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. Our investigational product, HEPZATO KIT™ (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. HEPZATO KIT has not been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for sale in the U.S. In Europe, our system is marketed under the trade name Delcath CHEMOSAT® Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan (CHEMOSAT) and has been CE Marked and used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver. CHEMOSAT is being marketed under an exclusive licensing agreement with medac GmbH, a privately held multi-national pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany that specializes in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases.

