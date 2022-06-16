Midday Report: Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shares Fall for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DECK - Market Data & News Trade

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) shares moved 6.83%, or $17.6 per share, as on 11:58:49 est today. Since opening at $249.10, 146,572 shares of Deckers Outdoor have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $249.62 and $239.29.

Already the company is down 29.60%.

Deckers Outdoor anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, doing business as Deckers Brands, is a footwear designer and distributor based in Goleta, California, United States. It was founded in 1973 by University of California, Santa Barbara alumni Doug Otto and Karl F. Lopker.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

