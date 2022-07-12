Midday Report: Davidstea (DTEA) Trades Lower July 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DTEA - Market Data & News Trade

Davidstea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares are down 7.69%, or $0.1 per share, as on 11:38:14 est today. Since opening the day at $1.31, 15,408 shares of Davidstea have been traded today and the stock has moved between $1.37 and $1.17.

This year the company is down 58.06%.

Davidstea is set to release earnings on 2022-09-13.

About Davidstea Inc

DAVIDsTEA is a leading branded retailer and growing wholesaler of specialty loose-leaf tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary signature blends, single-origin teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts and accessories primarily through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea accessible to a wide audience. A selection ofDAVIDsTEA products is available in more than 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada. The Company also operates 18 retail stores in Canada. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

