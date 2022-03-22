Midday Report: Datto (MSP) Trades Lower March 22

Datto Holding Corp (NYSE: MSP) shares are down 2.34%, or $0.61 per share, as on 12:11:31 est today. After Opening the Day at $26.06, 111,672 shares of Datto have traded hands and the stock has traded between $26.34 and $25.29.

Already the company has moved YTD 1.10%.

Datto anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Datto Holding Corp

Datto launched MSP Technology Day in 2020 to bring MSPs a live, educational event that focuses on the technology and tools needed to best serve their clients, fine-tune business practices, and improve their bottom line. Held quarterly, Datto MSP Technology Days have attracted over 6,000 participants to date. An interactive virtual event platform - including a virtual tradeshow of selected integration partners and vendors - allows attendees to network with Datto's technology and market experts as well as peers.

