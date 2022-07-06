Midday Report: Danaos (DAC) Shares Fall for July 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAC - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) moved 6.30% Wednesday.

As of 11:52:42 est, Danaos sits at $55.97 and has fallen $3.78 so far today.

Danaos has moved 28.84% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 18.24% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-01.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Danaos current fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 TEUs, including five vessels owned by Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, a joint venture, ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters.

