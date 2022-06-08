Midday Report: Cyclerion (CYCN) Trades Higher June 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYCN - Market Data & News Trade

Today Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYCN) is trading 17.26% up.

The latest price, as of 11:49:19 est, was $0.78. Cyclerion has climbed $0.1163 in trading today.

275,171 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Cyclerion has a YTD change of 60.81%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion's lead program is CY6463, a novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive impairment and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).

