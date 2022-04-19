Midday Report: CyberArk Software (CYBR) Shares Up on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CYBR - Market Data & News Trade

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares moved 4.05%, or $6.81 per share, as on 11:54:31 est today. Opening the day at $166.65, 190,527 shares of CyberArk Software exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $175.27 and $165.90.

This year the company is down 2.94%.

CyberArk Software is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About CyberArk Software Ltd

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

