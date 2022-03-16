Midday Report: Cutera (CUTR) Trades Higher March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CUTR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR) rose 3.23% Wednesday.

As of 11:52:09 est, Cutera is currently sitting at $43.91 and has moved $1.38 so far today.

Cutera has moved 15.01% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 3.27% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Cutera Inc

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients.

