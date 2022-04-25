Midday Report: CURO (CURO) Trades Lower April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CURO - Market Data & News Trade

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) has lost $0.365 (3.04%) and sits at $11.59, as of 11:31:59 est on April 25.

15,631 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 2.12% over the last 5 days and shares lost 6.40% over the last 30 days.

CURO is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About CURO Group Holdings Corp

CURO Group Holdings Corp., operating in two countries and powered by its fully integrated technology platform, is a provider of credit to non-prime consumers. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States and expanding to offer online loans and financial services across two countries. Today, CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platform, omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®. With over 20 years of operating experience, CURO provides financial freedom to non-prime consumers.

