Midday Report: CTI (CTIC) Gains on June 8

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has gained $0.97 (18.20%) and is currently sitting at $6.34, as of 11:52:29 est on June 8.

5,921,374 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is down 1.84% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 13.40% over the last 30 days.

CTI expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About CTI BioPharma Corp

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. The company concentrates its efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on evaluating pacritinib, our sole product candidate currently in active late-stage development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. In addition, the company has recently started developing pacritinib for use in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

