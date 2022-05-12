Midday Report: Criteo S.A (CRTO) Shares Climb for May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CRTO - Market Data & News Trade

Criteo S.A - ADR (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares are up 3.93%, or $0.94 per share, as on 11:52:59 est today. After Opening the Day at $23.51, 92,580 shares of Criteo S.A exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $25.07 and $23.41.

Already the company has moved YTD 38.38%.

Criteo S.A anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Criteo S.A - ADR

Criteo is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 21,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

