Midday Report: CPS (CPSH) Trades Lower May 11

Today CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) is trading 4.31% down.

The latest price, as of 11:51:04 est, was $3.30. CPS has moved $0.15 so far today.

31,918 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, CPS has moved YTD 8.18%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on CPS visit the company profile.

About CPS Technologies Corporation

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Its products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting its customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

