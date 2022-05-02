Financial Markets by TradingView

Midday Report: Container Store (TCS) Trades Higher May 2

Equities Staff

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares have risen 3.73%, or $0.285 per share, as on 12:22:04 est today. Since opening at $7.62, 144,665 shares of Container Store have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $7.94 and $7.58.  

Already this year the company is down 23.35%.

Container Store is set to release earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Container Store Group Inc

The Container Store Group, Inc. is the nation’s leading retailer of storage and organization products and solutions – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 11,000 products designed to help customers accomplish projects, maximize their space and make the most of their home. The Container Store also offers a full suite of custom closets designed to accommodate all sizes, styles and budgets.

