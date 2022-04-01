Midday Report: Consol Energy (CEIX) Trades Higher April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CEIX - Market Data & News Trade

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX) shares are up 2.70%, or $1.015 per share, as on 11:51:48 est today. Since opening the day at $38.18, 144,967 shares of Consol Energy have been traded today and the stock has traded between $39.56 and $38.12.

This year the company has moved YTD 65.70%.

Consol Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Consol Energy Inc

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of three large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. CEIX also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimoreand has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~669 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~21 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann project, CEIX also controls approximately 1.5 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States.

