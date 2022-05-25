Midday Report: Concert (CNCE) Trades Higher May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNCE - Market Data & News Trade

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) has climbed $0.29 (6.89%) and is currently sitting at $4.50, as of 11:50:29 est on May 25.

292,495 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 4.10% over the last 5 days and shares gained 35.81% over the last 30 days.

Concert expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc

Concert Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing small molecule drugs that it discovered through the application of its DCE Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform). Selective incorporation of deuterium into known molecules has the potential, on a case-by-case basis, to provide better pharmacokinetic or metabolic properties, thereby enhancing their clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy. Concert's lead product candidate is in late-stage development for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. Concert is also assessing a number of earlier-stage pipeline candidates.

