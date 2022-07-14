Midday Report: Conagra Brands (CAG) Falls on July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) is trading 8.45% down.

The latest price, as of 11:50:36 est, was $32.76. Conagra Brands has fallen $3.02 so far today.

6,305,650 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Conagra Brands has moved YTD 6.52%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-14.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Conagra Brands visit the company profile.

About Conagra Brands Inc

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

