Midday Report: Comstock. (CHCI) Gains on April 12

Today Comstock Holding Co. Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: CHCI) is trading 5.20% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:42:28 est, was $5.41. Comstock. has moved $0.2673 in trading today.

368 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Comstock. has moved YTD 6.04%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Comstock Holding Co. Inc - Class A

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ("Comstock" or "CHCI") is a leading real estate developer, investor, asset manager and real estate related service provider that has designed, developed, constructed and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of mixed-use projects since 1985. The Company has been selected by multiple local governments to be master developer of municipally owned properties redeveloped through public-private partnerships. CHCI's managed portfolio includes two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a 5+ million square foot transit-oriented and mixed-use development in Reston, Virginia, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia, and additional development and stabilized assets. Comstock also acquires and operates stabilized real estate assets in partnership with institutional investors.

