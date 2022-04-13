Midday Report: Comscore (SCOR) Trades Higher April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange SCOR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is trading 3.78% up.

The latest price, as of 12:12:30 est, was $2.47. Comscore has moved $0.09 over the previous day’s close.

113,116 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Comscore has moved YTD 28.74%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Comscore Inc.

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

