Midday Report: Comscore (SCOR) Shares Fall for May 12

Comscore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) has lost $0.05 (3.03%) and sits at $1.62, as of 12:11:10 est on May 12.

179,385 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 20.67% over the last 5 days and shares lost 30.96% over the last 30 days.

Comscore anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Comscore Inc.

Comscore is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

