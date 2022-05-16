Midday Report: Compass (COMP) Shares Fall for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COMP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Compass Inc - Class A (NYSE: COMP) are down 3.39% Monday.

As of 11:52:18 est, Compass is currently sitting at $5.27 and has moved $0.185 so far today.

Compass has moved 9.17% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 40.04% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Compass Inc - Class A

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

