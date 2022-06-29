Midday Report: Commercial Vehicle (CVGI) Shares Climb for June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVGI - Market Data & News Trade

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) has climbed $0.38 (6.75%) and is currently sitting at $5.92, as of 11:49:07 est on June 29.

214,256 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 0.36% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 16.22% over the last 30 days.

Commercial Vehicle anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Commercial Vehicle visit the company profile.

About Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets - the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. They also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators.

To get more information on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles