Midday Report: Columbia Banking System, (COLB) Trades Higher March 16

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) are up 2.40% Wednesday.

As of 11:52:39 est, Columbia Banking System, sits at $34.93 and has risen $0.82 so far today.

Columbia Banking System, has moved 4.90% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.34% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-18.

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-charteredfull-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com. Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank.

