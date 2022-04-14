Midday Report: Cohen & Steers (CNS) Trades Lower April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNS - Market Data & News Trade

Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE: CNS) shares have fallen 1.70%, or $1.445 per share, as on 11:53:18 est today. Opening the day at $85.18, 16,490 shares of Cohen & Steers exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $85.53 and $83.69.

This year the company has moved YTD 7.33%.

Cohen & Steers is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

