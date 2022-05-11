Midday Report: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Shares Up on May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CNHI - Market Data & News Trade

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) shares moved 3.44%, or $0.47 per share, as on 11:52:15 est today. Opening the day at $13.71, 1,777,783 shares of CNH Industrial NV have traded hands and the stock has moved between $14.26 and $13.68.

Already the company has a YTD change of 28.33%.

CNH Industrial NV expects its next earnings on 2022-07-29.

About CNH Industrial NV

CNH IndustrialN.V. is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions.

