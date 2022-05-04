Midday Report: Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Falls on May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLVS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) moved 26.43% Wednesday.

As of 11:54:06 est, Clovis Oncology sits at $1.57 and has moved $0.555 so far today.

Clovis Oncology has moved 16.00% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 22.51% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Clovis Oncology Inc

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, for those indications that require them, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe.

