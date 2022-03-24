Midday Report: Cloopen (RAAS) Trades Lower March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RAAS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: RAAS) are down 3.50% Thursday.

As of 12:14:48 est, Cloopen sits at $1.93 and dropped $0.07 per share.

Cloopen has moved 6.10% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 31.03% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-08.

About Cloopen Group Holding Ltd - ADR

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China offering a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service (CPaaS), cloud-based contact centers (cloud-based CC), and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations (cloud-based UC&C). The Company's mission is to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises. The Company aspires to drive the transformation of enterprise communications industry by offering innovative marketing and operational tactics and SaaS-based tools.

