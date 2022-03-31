Midday Report: Clene (CLNN) Trades Higher March 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CLNN - Market Data & News Trade

Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) has climbed $0.445 (12.40%) and sits at $4.04, as of 11:52:23 est on March 31.

112,093 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is up 22.53% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 16.18% over the last 30 days.

Clene expects its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

About Clene Inc

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland.

