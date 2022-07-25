Midday Report: Citius (CTXR) Shares Fall for July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CTXR - Market Data & News Trade

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares are down 8.43%, or $0.0829 per share, as on 11:50:38 est today. Since opening at $0.94, 319,928 shares of Citius have traded hands and the stock has traded between $0.95 and $0.89.

This year the company has moved YTD 36.16%.

Citius anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Citius visit the company profile.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care.

