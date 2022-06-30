Midday Report: China Natural (CHNR) Shares Down on June 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHNR - Market Data & News Trade

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) has lost $0.0398 (5.61%) and sits at $0.67, as of 11:01:52 est on June 30.

277 shares have been traded today.

The Company rose 9.21% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 4.29% over the last 30 days.

China Natural is set to release earnings on 2022-09-12.

About China Natural Resources Inc

China Natural Resources, Inc., a British Virgin Islands corporation, through its operating subsidiaries in the PRC, is currently engaged in (a) the acquisition and exploitation of mining rights in Inner Mongolia, including preliminary exploration for lead, silver and other nonferrous metal, and (b) copper trading in the PRC, and is actively exploring business opportunities in the healthcare and other non-natural resources sectors.

