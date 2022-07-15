Midday Report: China Index (CIH) Shares Up on July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CIH - Market Data & News Trade

Today China Index Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: CIH) is trading 10.92% up.

The latest price, as of 10:27:43 est, was $0.70. China Index has moved $0.0689 in trading today.

5,256 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, China Index has moved YTD 34.94%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

About China Index Holdings Ltd - ADR

China Index Holdings Ltd. (CIH) operates a leading real estate information and analytics service platform in China in terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points. Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools.

