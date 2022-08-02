Midday Report: China Green Agriculture (CGA) Trades Higher August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CGA - Market Data & News Trade

China Green Agriculture Inc (NYSE: CGA) has risen $0.291 (6.61%) and is currently sitting at $4.69, as of 11:36:14 est on August 2.

993 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company is down 20.00% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 25.68% over the last 30 days.

China Green Agriculture anticipates its next earnings on 2022-09-28.

About China Green Agriculture Inc

The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, i.e.: Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. ("Jinong"), Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd ("Gufeng") and operating variable interest entities across the People’s Republic of China.

