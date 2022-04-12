Midday Report: Chevron (CVX) Shares Climb for April 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CVX - Market Data & News Trade

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) shares have risen 3.18%, or $5.265 per share, as on 11:54:46 est today. Opening the day at $169.22, 5,258,995 shares of Chevron have been traded today and the stock has traded between $172.68 and $168.15.

Already the company has moved YTD 42.56%.

Chevron expects its next earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California.

