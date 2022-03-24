Midday Report: Chemours Company (CC) Trades Higher March 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CC - Market Data & News Trade

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) has risen $1.34 (4.39%) and sits at $31.94, as of 11:52:07 est on March 24.

749,837 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 5.93% over the last 5 days and shares gained 5.45% over the last 30 days.

Chemours Company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About Chemours Company

The Chemours Company is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Its flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

