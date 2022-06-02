Midday Report: Chegg (CHGG) Shares Climb for June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHGG - Market Data & News Trade

Today Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) is trading 5.60% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:50:27 est, was $19.79. Chegg has climbed $1.05 so far today.

541,534 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Chegg has a YTD change of 38.96%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Chegg Inc

Chegg is the leading direct-to-student learning platform. Chegg strives to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. Chegg supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Chegg is based in Santa Clara, California

