Midday Report: Chefs` Warehouse (CHEF) Shares Fall for May 18

Today Chefs` Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) is trading 3.17% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:48:13 est, was $36.12. Chefs` Warehouse has moved $1.18 so far today.

54,618 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Chefs` Warehouse has moved YTD 11.95%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Chefs` Warehouse Inc

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

