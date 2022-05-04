Midday Report: Chefs` Warehouse (CHEF) Falls on May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHEF - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Chefs` Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) lost 3.55% Wednesday.

As of 11:50:06 est, Chefs` Warehouse sits at $37.37 and has fallen $1.37 so far today.

Chefs` Warehouse has moved 16.17% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 16.07% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Chefs` Warehouse visit the company profile.

About Chefs` Warehouse Inc

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

To get more information on Chefs` Warehouse Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Chefs` Warehouse Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins